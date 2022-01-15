The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up an electric incinerator to dispose of carcasses of pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday. It will be the first such facility by the civic body, she said.

See Tweet:

A crematorium for animals is proposed in BMC's budget which will be constructed in 2500 square feet space in Dahisar. There was no crematorium for pets in Mumbai. This initiative is for the animals who can't speak for themselves: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/cIbPovFhZo — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

