The political activity in Maharashtra has intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections scheduled for January 15, 2026. With preparations and campaigning gaining momentum, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was seen campaigning for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). In a video shared on Instagram on Monday (January 12), the Mohra actress is seen wearing a Shiv Sena patka around her neck and interacting with party members. Watch the video below. BMC Elections 2026: List of Key Candidates From BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS & Others.

Raveena Tandon Campaigns for Shiv Sena UBT Ahead of BMC Elections 2026 – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bliss Lifestyle (@bollywoodblisslifestyle)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)