Salman Khan earlier filed a defamation case against his NRI Panvel farmhouse neighbour for making defamatory comments against him in an interview on a YouTube channel. Now a sessions court in Mumbai rejected the actor's interim plea for 'gag order' in a defamation suit.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A sessions court in Mumbai rejected actor Salman Khan's interim plea for 'gag order' in a defamation suit against his NRI neighbour Ketan Kakkar & social media platforms. He presented evidence of complaints regarding allegations of encroachments by actor in Panvel said the court — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

