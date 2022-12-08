The counting of votes for the Jamnagar North Assembly Election 2022 began at 8 AM today. According to the latest trends, AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur is leading with a total of 4582 votes so far in Jamnagar North. Congress leader Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja is trailing on second and BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting is underway. Khambhalia Election Result 2022: AAP’s Isudan Gadhvi Leads in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Seat in Initial Trends.

Jamnagar North Assembly Election Result 2022:

AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on. BJP -123; Congress-22; AAP-10 in early trends#GujaratElections — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

