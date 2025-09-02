Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra allegedly escaped from police custody on Tuesday, September 2, after being arrested on rape, cheating and criminal intimidation charges, reportedly opening fire at the escorting officers during his flight in Karnal. As per a report, Pathanmajra and his aides fired at the police and ran over one officer, leaving him injured. A massive manhunt is currently underway, with Punjab Police in hot pursuit of the MLA. Pathanmajra’s lawyer, Simranjeet Singh Saggu, claimed the FIR was politically motivated, arguing that the complainant had earlier expressed willingness to reconcile. He added that the charges under Sections 376 and 420 were unjustified and influenced by recent political tensions in the state. Authorities have confirmed that Pathanmajra is expected to be produced before the Patiala District Court once apprehended. Punjab: AAP's Former Minister Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns as MLA, Says She is Quitting Politics.

AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Escapes Police Custody in Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra allegedly flees Police custody while being taken to local Police Station after his arrest. He and his accomplices had fired at the Police while fleeing and they had even run over one Police personnel. A Police personnel injured.… https://t.co/FOKwpOya5t — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)