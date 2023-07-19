Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday refused to recite "Vande Mataram" in Maharashtra Assembly, leading to a major uproar. He stated that his religion does not allow him to say ‘Vande Mataram’ because he believes in Allah. "I respect 'Vande Mantram', but I can't read it because my religion says we can't bow down to anyone except Allah," Azmi said. The Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session, which began on Monday, is currently underway on a stormy note. Supreme Court Issues Notice to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Uddhav Thackeray's Plea on Disqualification of Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Can’t Say ‘Vande Mataram’

#WATCH | Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi says, "I respect 'Vande Mantram' but I can't read it because my religion says we can't bow down to anyone except 'Allah'. pic.twitter.com/uYJmkR7GWj — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)