The Supreme Court has issued a notice on a plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena seeking direction to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena had filed a plea before the apex court seeking direction to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to take an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions pending against rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. The Supreme Court has sought a response to the plea in two weeks. Supreme Court to Hear on July 31 Uddhav Thackeray's Plea Against EC Order Allotting Party Name, Symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Faction.

Supreme Court Seeks Response on Plea the In Two Weeks

