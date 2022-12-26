Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma has claimed that Sheezan Khan cheated her daughter. She stated that he was involved with some other girl, despite that he was with Tunisha. The late actress’ mother says ‘Sheezan should not be spared, he should be punished,’ reports ANI. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Actor Sheezan Khan Arrested on Charge of Suicide Abetment.

Vanita Sharma On Tunisha Sharma’s Death

