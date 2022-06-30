Ekanth Shinde To become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The oath ceremony is to be held at 7;30 pm today. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis says that they will be having a cabinet expansion after the swearing-in ceremony today where leaders of both parties, Shiv Sena & BJP will take the oath. Fadnavis further announced that he's likely to stay out of the government & will not be a part of Eknath Shinde's cabinet in Maharashtra.

After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/o6OnBk5ROS — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

