In Agra’s Khandauli area, a woman was brutally assaulted for protesting against loud DJ music during Holi celebrations. She alleged that some local miscreants tore her clothes and beat her with belts and sticks. When she called the police, the Dial-112 team arrived but took no action. The assault video has since gone viral. Following her complaint, police registered a case against Udal Singh, Ruby, Kundan, and Abhishek. ACP Piyush Kant Rai confirmed that an investigation is underway. Electric Scooter Blast in Moradabad: E-Scooty Explodes in UP Causing Massive Fire, Video Surfaces.

Woman Assaulted Over DJ Noise Complaint in Agra (Disturbing Video)

प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना खंदौली पुलिस टीम द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है एवं अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)