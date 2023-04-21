An Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi on February 27 let a female friend enter in the cockpit, violating aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety norms. The DGCA has taken note of the matter and has initiated an investigation. Air India Pilots’ Unions Reject Proposed Pay Structure, Warn of Industrial Unrest; Airline Says ‘There Is No Recognised Union’.

DGCA Launches Probe After Safety Norms Violation

A pilot of an Air India flight operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27, violating DGCA safety norms. Probe being conducted: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)