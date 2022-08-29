Air Intelligence Unit of Bengaluru Airport officers seized 60 live star tortoises which were being exported illegally on Monday, August 29. The tortoises were handed over to the Karnataka State Forest Department for rehabilitation in their natural habitat.

View Pics Here:

AIU Bengaluru Customs, intercepted 60 live star tortoises, an endangered species listed in Appendix I of CITES from being exported illegally. The tortoises were handed over to the Karnataka State Forest Department Source: Customs pic.twitter.com/foj1NQ9rCA — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Watch Video:

AIU Bengaluru Customs, intercepted 60 live star tortoises, an endangered species listed in Appendix I of CITES from being exported illegally. The tortoises were handed over to the Karnataka State Forest Dept. pic.twitter.com/CFMBYr7kqU — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) August 29, 2022

