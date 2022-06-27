Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police under sections 153/295 IPC. He has allegedly been arrested for hurting religious sentiments. Zubair has been charged under Section 153 and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi police under sections 153/295 IPC. pic.twitter.com/oI9OqLA56X — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

