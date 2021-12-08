An Army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. A senior Army officer CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was on board. Search and rescue operations have been launched. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/Ac3f36WlBB — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)