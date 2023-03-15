The National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) exam paper was leaked a few days ago. Delhi Police have arrested the gang responsible for the paper leak. As many as five accused responsible are under custody. Pieces of evidence have been collected by the police, including -- mobile phones used by the gang to transmit question papers and answer keys, among other documents. PSEB English Paper Leak: Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Cancelled Following Reports of Question Paper Leak.

NTRO Paper Leak: Delhi Police Bust Interstate Gang

An interstate gang involved in National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) examination paper leak was busted and five accused involved in the paper leak were arrested. Mobile phones used for transmission of question paper/answer keys along with other incriminating documents… https://t.co/Em495X4jxz — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

