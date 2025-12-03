The Mumbai police today, December 3, said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali Unit recently seized 511 grams of heroin in the city. The heroin is said to be worth approximately INR 2.04 crore and was seized during a raid. As per the Mumbai police post, the raid was conducted near the Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station on the Western Express Highway's northbound stretch in Borivali East. "During the operation, 511 grams of heroin valued at ₹2.04 crore was seized from the residence of a couple, along with two mobile phones and a mixer grinder," Mumbai police said. They also said that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the couple were arrested. "Further investigation is underway to uncover additional links," Mumbai police added. ‘Drug Free Mumbai’: Mumbai Police Seize 3 kg Cocaine Worth INR 15 Crore Smuggled From Ethiopia, 3 Smugglers Arrested.

Couple Held With Heroin in Mumbai

The ANC Kandivali Unit conducted a raid near the Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station on the Western Express Highway (Northbound), Borivali (East), Mumbai. During the operation, 511 grams of heroin valued at ₹2.04 crore was seized from the residence of a couple, along with two mobile… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 3, 2025

