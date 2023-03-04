In an unfortunate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a school teacher died of a heart attack while delivering lecture. As per reports, the incident took place at Waka Wari Palem Government School in Cheerala Mandal. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per reports, the incident took place in Bapatla district of the state. The deceased has been identified as Palaparthi Weerababu, a resident of Pangaluru, Bapatla district. Reportedly, the government teacher was giving lessons to the students when he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack and died immediately. Video: Man Collapses While Standing Outside His House, Dies of Heart Attack.

Teacher Dies Due to Heart Attack

