A Vande Bharat Express train was vandalised by miscreants on Wednesday. The stones were pelted on the train which was will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on January 19. Reportedly, the incident occurred during maintenance. DRM said that the glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem of Visakhapatnam. Further probe is underway. Vande Bharat Stone Pelting Incident: Railways Initiates Action Against Miscreants for Damaging Govt Property in West Bengal.

Vande Bharat Express Stone Pelting:

Andhra Pradesh | Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam which will be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 19. Incident occurred during maintenance. Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Further probe underway: DRM pic.twitter.com/JQLrHbwyJ4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

