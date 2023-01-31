The Indian Railways recently said that it will be running special additional trains for Winter season, Aanganewadi and Holi festival among others. The railway ministry said that they will be running special trains in order to clear extra rush of passengers. "For detailed halts and timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," the railways said in an official statement. Anganewadi Bharadi Devi Jatra on February 25, List of Special Trains From Pune, Mumbai And Other Places For Devotees.

Running of Additional Trains

Additional Trains To Clear Extra Rush

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)