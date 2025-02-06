Ankit Kumar, a YouTuber from Bihar, has allegedly died by suicide. It is learned that Ankit, who used to dress as a girl for reels, ended his life after a heated argument with his mother. As per reports, Ankit Kumar created reels dressed as a girl and gained thousands of followers. He went by the name of Rani Kumari on Instagram and had over 3,000 followers. It is reported that Kumar's mother disapproved of his act and scolded him frequently. He is said to have died by suicide following a heated argument. Two hours before ending his life, Ankit Kumar, aka Rani Kumari, shared a reel where he appeared to be happy and dressed in vibrant colours. Queer Artist Pranshu Dies by Suicide in Ujjain Allegedly After Mass Bullying on Instagram for Wearing Saree in Diwali Reel.

YouTuber Dies by Suicide

