Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 11, hailed the unanimous verdict given by the Supreme Court on the Centre's move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he said that the verdict was historic as the court constitutionally upheld the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019. Calling the verdict a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh PM Modi stated "the profound wisdom of the apex court has fortified the essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish".

Assuring the people of the central government's commitment towards the development of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370". He further stated that the verdict was not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope and a promise of a brighter future. Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds Abrogation of Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir in Unanimous Decision.

PM Modi Hails SC'S Article 370 Verdict:

Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2023

