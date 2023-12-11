In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court, led by a 5-judge bench including CJI DY Chandrachud, upheld the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Justices Gavai, Surya Kant, Kaul, and Sanjiv Khanna were part of the bench. The verdict marks a significant legal endorsement of the action taken to revoke Article 370, solidifying the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in line with the rest of the country and solidifying the legal stance on the revocation of special privileges in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 Verdict by Supreme Court: Article 370 Was Temporary, President Has Powers to Revoke It, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Supreme Court Unanimously Upholds Article 370 Abrogation

Breaking: In A Unanimous Decision #SupremeCourt upholds abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/PlqvUXQGDE — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 11, 2023

