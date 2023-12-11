On Monday, December 11, the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict over the Central government's attempt in 2019 to amend Article 370 of the Constitution, wherein the special status that had been granted to the former state of Jammu & Kashmir was revoked. During the hearing, the SC held that Article 370 was a temporary provision and was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision, said CJI while reading the judgment. Article 370 Verdict: Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest Ahead of Supreme Court's Verdict on Abrogation of Article 370 (Watch Video).

Supreme Court Holds Article 370 to be Temporary Provision

Supreme Court holds that Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision, says CJI reading out the judgment. pic.twitter.com/jB2Wz1ROK1 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

