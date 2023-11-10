On artificial rains in Delhi to contain air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the state government has submitted the proposal to the Supreme Court and is waiting for the written order. “We will analyse the court's order and then make a decision”, he added in a press conference held in the national capital on Thursday, November 10. Previously, Rai declared on Wednesday that the government has been considering fake rain measures amid pollution distress in Delhi. He stated that after submitting two case studies to the Supreme Court and waiting for approval, the administration will carry out the plan. Delhi Air Pollution: Health Ministry Issues Advisory for Schools, Students Amid Mounting Pollution Concerns; Call for Use of Public Transport and Bicycles.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Artificial Rains in Delhi

#WATCH | On artificial rains in Delhi to contain the air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, "We presented our submission in front of the Supreme Court. We are waiting for the written order from the Supreme Court. We will analyse the court's order and then make… pic.twitter.com/2NC7G8NQqL — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

