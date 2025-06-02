The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission on Sunday, June 1, after receiving a request from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Defence PRO, Guwahati, said that 14 individuals who were stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir river in the Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh were successfully rescued. The 14 people were rescued to a safe location after being cut off from the mainland. The operation was successfully executed by a Mi-17 helicopter. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Rains: Flood Situation Grim in Northeastern States As Toll Rises to 34; Amit Shah Talks to CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pema Khandu and Prem Singh Tamang.

IAF Rescues People to a Safe Location in Arunachal Pradesh

#WATCH | A critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission was launched by the Indian Air Force yesterday, in response to a request received from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. 14 individuals stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir… pic.twitter.com/xlgO2JFIpi — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

