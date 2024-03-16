The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Saturday, March 16, announced the dates for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024. Arunachal Pradesh will go under the polls on April 19. Counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 will be done on June 4. Previously, the Legislative Assembly elections were held in Arunachal Pradesh on April 11, 2019, to elect the 60 members of the Legislative Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies won a landslide victory in the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Elections. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates:

Voting for 60 assembly seats of Arunachal Pradesh and 32 of Sikkim on April 19: EC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

