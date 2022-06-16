In an untoward incident, one person died and 2 were injured after an auto got crushed under a tree as heavy rains lashed Assam's Karimganj city. DSP GD Sharma said, "A tree fell on auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station & 3 incl driver were injured. We rushed to the hospital but the driver succumbed to his injuries."

Check tweet:

