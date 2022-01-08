New Delhi, January 8: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Saturday announced that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the five states where assembly elections is to take place. The Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates is a set of norms which has been evolved with the consensus of political parties who have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the said code and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with: CEC pic.twitter.com/6LVte1OTpr — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

