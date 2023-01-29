At least 39 people were killed in Pakistan when a bus fell into a ravine in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Sunday morning. The vehicle, carrying nearly 48 passengers, was en route from Quetta to Karachi when it crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. It then plunged into a ravine and caught fire. Excessive speeding is believed to be the cause behind the incident. Pakistan: Tandoor Owners Go on Strike in Swabi Over Surge in Prices of Flour.

Lasbela Bus Accident:

