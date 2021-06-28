Attorney General KK Venugopal's Tenure Extended For One More Year Till June 30, 2022:

Govt. extends Attorney General KK Venugopal’s tenure by one more year till 30 June 2022; he was appointed as AG on July 2017 and this is his second extension pic.twitter.com/6ZdKR6Er3x — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)