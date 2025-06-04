Zubair, a madarsa assaulted, was taken into custody by Bareilly police on rape-related charges. The incident was made public after the accused allegedly summoned a female teacher to the madrasa under false pretences of work. When the woman didn't come home, her worried relatives went to the madrasa and discovered her unconscious. The family notified the authorities right away after the discovery. When police arrived, they took the woman to be examined by a doctor. Zubair was placed under arrest based on the family's complaint and initial evidence. Police are questioning the accused as part of an ongoing investigation to ascertain the entire timeline of events. Train Accident Averted in Uttar Pradesh: Alert Loco Driver of Bareilly-Tanakpur Passenger Train Prevents Major Accident After Unruly Elements Fill Railway Track With Stones (Watch Video).

Madarsa Operator Lures Female Teacher on Pretext of Work, Booked for Rape

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला बरेली पुलिस ने मदरसा संचालक जुबैर को रेप के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि जुबैर ने एक महिला टीचर को काम के बहाने मदरसे में बुलाया। जब वो घर नहीं पहुंची तो परिवारवाले मदरसा पहुंच गए। वहां युवती बेहोश पड़ी थी। pic.twitter.com/vxt1aUv9Fi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)