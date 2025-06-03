A major train accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh after the loco pilot of a passenger train spotted stones on the railway track. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that a conspiracy was hatched to overturn the Bareilly-Tanakpur passenger train in Uttar Pradesh. According to the post, unruly elements filled the rail track with stones. It was also learned that the earthing line was damaged at two places. The train accident was averted after the loco pilot stopped the passenger train by applying emergency brakes. Train Accident Averted on Delhi–Saharanpur Railway Line After 10-Foot-Long Iron Pipe Found on Track in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli (Watch Video).

Train Accident Averted in Uttar Pradesh

उत्तर प्रदेश : बरेली–टनकपुर पैसेंजर ट्रेन को पलटाने की साजिश रची गई। अराजक तत्वों ने रेलवे ट्रैक की कैंची में पत्थर भर दिए। 2 जगह अर्थिंग लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी। लोको पायलट ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन रोकी। pic.twitter.com/e3GwoNbyfi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 3, 2025

