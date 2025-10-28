A CCTV video has gone viral on social media showing a Bihar police officer misbehaving with a brother-sister duo during a family dinner at a restaurant in Katihar district. The incident took place on October 24 at the BR-11 Restaurant, where the officer confronted the siblings during their family dinner. In the CCTV video, the officer is heard asking the man, "Kaun hai ye?" to which he replies, "Behen hai meri." The officer then shouts back, "Behen hai to kya hua?" before ordering the woman to stop recording the encounter. Sharing the video online, the man wrote, "So we can’t even take our sister for a family dinner if it’s election time in Bihar?" Following public outrage, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Katihar, initiated an inquiry confirming misconduct, after which the officer was suspended with immediate effect. ‘Show Your Ticket Or Get Out’: Bihar Teacher Caught Travelling Without Ticket, Creates Ruckus on Train; Videos Go Viral.

‘Behen Hai to Kya Hua’: Bihar Cop Misbehaves With Brother-Sister Duo In Bihar

This incident occured yesterday night when we went for family dinner in barsoi bihar which falls under katihar dist. So we cant even take our sister for family dinner if its election time in bihar? @ECISVEEP @KatiharSp @katiharpolice @narendramodi @NitishKumar #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/gqCPXrDnON — yash agrawal (@yash1524) October 25, 2025

Bihar Police Officer Caught on Camera Brother-Sister Duo in Katihar

View on Threads

Bihar Cop Suspended After Video of Harassing Brother-Sister Duo Goes Viral

एक सी0सी0टी0वी0 का वायरल वीडियो प्राप्त हुआ, जिसमें दिनांक-24.10.2025 को थानाध्यक्ष बारसोई द्वारा बारसोई रास चौक स्थित BR-11 रेस्टोरेंट में बैठे कुछ व्यक्तियों के साथ बकझग की जा रही है। इस मामले की जाॅच पुलिस उपाधीक्षक,(मुख्यालय) कटिहार द्वारा कराई गई। (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yHpWeEMbJ7 — Katihar Police (@SpKatihar) October 27, 2025

Police Officer in Bihar Suspended for Misbehaving With Siblings During Family Dinner

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Katihar Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)