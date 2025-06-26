In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old woman lost her life after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara. The woman, who was reportedly filming a “sad reel” on the terrace during a late-night party with friends, reportedly slipped and fell into a lift shaft on the terrace amid a dispute within the group. The victim, originally from Bihar, worked at a shopping mall in the city. Following the mishap, her friends fled the scene. Authorities have launched a probe, registering a case under the Unnatural Death Report (UDR). Bengaluru Shocker: Nursing Student Raped by PG Owner After Confessing to Theft; Accused Arrested.

Woman Falls to Death From 13th Floor While Filming ‘Sad Reel’ in Bengaluru

