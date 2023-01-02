In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the middle of an IKEA store in Bengaluru. However, the man was lucky as he was saved by a doctor who was present in the store when the incident took place. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a doctor can be seen wasting no time as he starts to revive the man by administering Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). A few minutes later, the man is seen gaining consciousness as onlookers applaud the doctor for saving his life. The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Rohit Dak, who said that his dad saved a life. "Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!," he said. Andhra Pradesh: Police Personnel Administers CPR, Saves Lives of Two Youngsters Drowned at Bapatla Beach (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

