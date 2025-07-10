Bengaluru Police have arrested 26-year-old Gurdeep Singh for allegedly filming women without consent in public places like Church Street, MG Road, and Koramangala, and sharing the content on Instagram and YouTube. The case surfaced after a woman identified herself in one of the videos and called out the account for violating her privacy. Despite repeated takedown requests, the content remained online, attracting vulgar messages. Her viral post triggered a public outcry, prompting police to launch a suo motu probe. Singh, a hotel management graduate, allegedly ran the account from KR Puram. He faces charges under Section 67 of the IT Act and Section 78(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation continues. Bengaluru: Young Girl Raises Concern After Instagram Account Shares Reels Featuring Bangalore Women Walking on Church Street and Other Parts of City Without Their Consent.

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Women in Public

