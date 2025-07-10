Bengaluru, July 10: An Instagram account called "IndianWalk" has been criticised for recording videos of Bengaluru women and uploading them on social media without their consent. The incident came to light after a young girl took to Instagram and flagged concerns over the account sharing reels of women without their knowledge. It is reported that the video shared on Instagram shows women walking on Church Street and other parts of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

In her post, the young woman, who is a student in Bangalore, claimed that she was recorded without her consent. She further alleged that nothing changed despite her requests to take down the post or even report the "IndianWalk" account. The woman further claimed that she received vulgar messages from people after the reel was uploaded on Instagram by the popular account. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

Video of a Yong Girl Who Was Filmed Without Consent Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Jain💙 (@_palak_jain)

The "IndianWalk" Instagram page has multiple videos of women in which they are seen walking on the road. The videos allegedly show most women shocked as the cameras are pointed at them. A few other videos were reportedly shot when the women were unaware that they were being filmed. "This person walks around Church Street pretending to film the 'chaos' - but in reality, all they do is follow women and record them without their consent. It happened to me. And I'm sure many others have no idea they've been filmed too," the woman said.

She further said that she has not consented to be filmed in public just because the account is public. "That is not how consent works. And this is not how you earn views or build engagement on Instagram," she added. The woman also tagged Bengaluru City Police and Cyber Crime CID in her post, hoping that the person who uploaded the video would be caught. Bengaluru Shocker: Civil Engineer Dies in Sleep After Drunken Brawl at Home; Wife Says Years of Abuse Drove Her To Hit Him With Wooden Stick in Self-Defence.

In May, an Instagram account called "Bangalore Metro Clicks" (@metro_chicks) was reported by people for filming women and sharing the videos without their consent.

