The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh rain alerts for parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as pre-monsoon activity strengthens and the southwest monsoon begins its advance. Bengaluru has already experienced intense rainfall this week, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The wet spell is expected to persist on Saturday, with AccuWeather predicting a 25% chance of rain at 1 PM, rising steadily to 58% by 5 PM. The heaviest showers are likely in the late afternoon and evening, coinciding with a general dip in temperatures. Bengaluru rain could play a impact at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday (May 17) as the 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) gets ready to resume with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Residents are advised to prepare for more rain and potential disruptions as the city braces for another wet day under intensifying weather patterns. Mumbai Rains Videos: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bring Relief from Humidity; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Its Weather Forecast for Today.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

