The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, March 6. Sharma, took to X (formerly twitter) to share the news. "Due to health issues, I underwent a test today, and I received a Covid positive report. I am currently in self-isolation. I am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium", wrote CM Sharma in his post. Rajasthan Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Keeps Home Department, Diya Kumari Gets Finance; Check Details.

Bhajan Lal Sharma Tests Positive for Covid:

स्वास्थ्य समस्या के चलते आज स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करवाने पर आज मेरी कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं एवं आगामी सभी कार्यक्रमों में वर्चुअल माध्यम से सम्मिलित रहूंगा। — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)