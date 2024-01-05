The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, announced a major cabinet expansion on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has been given the charge of Finance, Tourism and Women & Child Development, among other portfolios. Bhajan Lal Sharma has retained Home Affairs and some other departments. Kirodi Lal Meena has become the Agriculture and Rural Development minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has got Industry and Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs, Gajendra Singh Khimsar has been assigned Medical Health and Sciences (ESI), and Madan Dilawar has been made the minister for Education (Primary and Secondary), Sanskrit Education and Panchayati Raj. Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Others Take Oath as Ministers in Bhajan Lal Sharma Ministry.

Rajasthan Cabinet Portfolio Allocation:

Rajasthan Government portfolios allocation: CM Bhajanlal Sharma keeps 8 departments including Home Department, Excise Department and Anti Corruption Bureau. Deputy CM Diya Kumari gets 6 departments including the Finance Department, Tourism Department and Women & Child… pic.twitter.com/xrDyE64K9U — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

