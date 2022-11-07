In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a local BJP leader identified as Sanjeev Mishra was shot dead by two bike-borne men. According to reports, Mishra was shot dead near his house in Telta Police Station area of Katihar allegedly over an old dispute. After the incident, locals blocked the road in protest. The police is present at the spot and body is being sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway. Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot at in Punjab's Amritsar (See Pics).

BJP Leader Sanjeev Mishra Shot Dead

Bihar | A local BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra was shot dead by two bike-borne men near his house in Telta Police Station area of Katihar allegedly over an old dispute. Locals block road in protest. Police present at the spot, body being sent for postmortem. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/LQoYUu4GkO — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)