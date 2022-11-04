In a shocking incident that took place in Punjab, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot in Amritsar. The police is present at the spot. "Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you," police officials said. Video: NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel Lauds Haryana Government Over Waste Management and Treated Water.

Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot in Amritsar

Punjab | Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot in Amritsar. Police present at the spot, details awaited. "Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you," Police say. pic.twitter.com/otlJ0UXLyL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)