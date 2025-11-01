Begusarai, November 1: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public rally in Bachhwara, Begusarai, Bihar, ahead of the assembly elections. She criticized the BJP government for allegedly weakening the country and fostering division among people and reiterated the "vote-chori" claims and concerns over SIR. Vadra highlighted Bihar's rich history and cultural heritage, but lamented the lack of development in the state. She emphasised that despite the country's contributions, progress is not happening as it should.

She accused the BJP of following a politics of division, promoting false nationalism, and weakening the country's institutions. She claimed that the BJP's policies are designed to distract people from real issues like unemployment and inflation. "This land of yours, it's a very beautiful land. It walks alongside Mother Ganga; it's a sacred land. From this very land Gandhiji started his movement against the British. This country has given a lot, great officials, leaders, patriots, poets... yet its development isn't happening properly. The struggle Mahatma Gandhi began was a struggle for the Constitution. The Constitution gave us freedom, development, rights, the greatest right it gave was the vote. It made you citizens of the country", Vadra said. Bihar Assembly Election 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Ensure NDA’s Victory, Appeals for Massive Turnout in November 6 and 11 Polling (Watch Video).

Vadra reiterated the Congress party's claims of "vote-chori" (vote theft) by the BJP, citing the removal of 65 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. She alleged that this move is an attempt to undermine the democratic process. "What the BJP government has done is weaken people. They have been in power for twenty years... your government has become weak, not strong. They have put your vote in danger. They follow a politics of division so that there is enmity between religions, enmity between castes. A false nationalism is being displayed across the country and here. To distract you, they raise one issue or another. They got SIR done, which resulted in 65 lakh votes being cut; your rights are being reduced. Your rights are being taken away. All the government schemes and benefits you receive are being weakened. The schemes and facilities that help you in your daily life are being deliberately undermined.", Priyanka said.

Vadra criticised the government's failure to address unemployment in Bihar, leading to mass migration of people to other parts of the country. She pointed out that people from Bihar can be found working in various states, from Kerala to Kashmir. The Congress leader said, "Big BJP leaders, chief ministers, the home minister, prime minister, they talk about Nehru, but either they talk about the future (2050) or about the past: 'Nehru ruined this,' 'Indira Gandhi ruined that.' Do they talk about your present? Do they ask you how you are surviving in this inflation? There are no jobs in Bihar, there is no employment... people have to migrate across the country. I have seen from Kerala to Kashmir that people are leaving Bihar. If you're building a road in Kashmir and ask the worker where he's from, he will say, 'I have come from Bihar.'" Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails NDA’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ As Vision for ‘Developed Bihar’, Opposition Asks for ‘Sorry Patra’ Instead.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack on the NDA government on Saturday over its promise to provide one crore jobs in Bihar, questioning the timing and sincerity of the announcement. While speaking to reporters outside the Patna airport, she said, "Why have they not provided this till now? Why are they talking about it now?" Priyanka Gandhi is in Bihar to campaign in Bachhwara for Congress Candidate Garib Das who is locked in a four way fight which includes a friendly contest against the CPI's Adesh Rai. She will also campaign in Beldaur for party candidate Mithilesh Kumar. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)