What started with "Dog Babu" getting a residence certificate in Bihar has now escalated with a new application in Rohtas. An online request for a residence certificate was filed in the name of "Cat Kumar," son of "Catty Boss" and "Catiya Devi," under Application No. 6205631700 in Bikramganj subdivision, Nasriganj block. Revenue employee Kaushal Patel has filed a police complaint, prompting an investigation. Similar fake applications have surfaced, including one in Samastipur listing US President Donald Trump as a resident, which led to an FIR for fraud. Officials have also found requests filed in the names of animals and mythological figures, highlighting a growing issue of fraudulent applications in Bihar. Bihar: After 'Dog Babu', 'Lord Ram', Officials Stunned by Fake Residential Certificate Application in Donald Trump’s Name.

'Cat Kumar' Applies for Residence Certificate in Bihar

