In a shocking incident at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a section of the operating theatre ceiling collapsed mid-surgery, leaving a doctor injured and a nurse narrowly escaping harm. Dr Ortho, who was performing the procedure, suffered injuries to his leg, while a nurse nearby narrowly escaped harm. The terrifying moment was captured in a video posted online, showing plaster falling from the ceiling near a window inside the OT. In his post, the doctor questioned the hospital’s infrastructure, asking how medical staff could work under such risky conditions. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.
Ceiling Collapses During Surgery at PMCH, Doctor Injured
आज PMCH में सर्जरी करते समय मेरे ठीक पीछे ऑपरेशन थिएटर का छत गिर गया। जिससे मेरे पैर में चोट लगी और वही पर खड़ी सिस्टर बाल बाल बच गई। ऐसे माहौल में कैसे काम किया जाए ? @mangalpandeybjp ji.@ForSuraaj @jansuraajonline @WithLoveBihar ऐसे कैसे बनेगा, विश्व का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा… pic.twitter.com/iuiXeyDOzL
— Dr_Ortho (@Dr_KD_MS) September 26, 2025
