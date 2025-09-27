In a shocking incident at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a section of the operating theatre ceiling collapsed mid-surgery, leaving a doctor injured and a nurse narrowly escaping harm. Dr Ortho, who was performing the procedure, suffered injuries to his leg, while a nurse nearby narrowly escaped harm. The terrifying moment was captured in a video posted online, showing plaster falling from the ceiling near a window inside the OT. In his post, the doctor questioned the hospital’s infrastructure, asking how medical staff could work under such risky conditions. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

Ceiling Collapses During Surgery at PMCH, Doctor Injured

