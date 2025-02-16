Patna, February 16: In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence, a doctor at a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, reportedly relied on YouTube videos to treat a patient, leading to his death. The incident triggered protests from the deceased’s family, creating chaos at the hospital.

The victim, a young man from Bhojpur, was admitted to the nursing home after experiencing vomiting. His family claims that instead of following proper medical protocols, the doctors treated him using instructions from YouTube. As a result, his condition worsened, and he passed away. The deceased had recently been selected for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), adding to the family’s grief. Bihar Shocker: Dead Man’s Eye Goes Missing At Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, Doctors Blame Rats (Watch Video).

Following his death, enraged family members protested at the hospital, demanding strict action against the doctors and staff. As tensions escalated, the hospital staff and doctors fled the premises, leaving the situation unattended. The hospital management has refused to comment on the matter. Varanasi Hospital Dance Video: Doctors, Nurses Seen Dancing Inside Deen Dayal Upadhyaya District Hospital While Celebrating Nurse’s Promotion in Uttar Pradesh.

Police arrived at the scene to control the situation and have taken the deceased’s body for postmortem. Officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway, and the hospital administration is being questioned. The exact cause of death and possible medical negligence will only be confirmed once the postmortem report is available.

The incident has raised serious concerns about medical ethics and accountability in private hospitals. Authorities are now under pressure to take strict action if negligence is proven, ensuring justice for the victim and his family.

