The Gujarat High Court granted 10-day parole to one of the eleven convicts involved in the infamous Bilkis Bano gang rape case to attend his nephew (sister's son) wedding. Justice Divyesh Joshi, sitting as a single judge, approved the parole on Friday, February 23, taking into account Ramesh Chandana's plea for temporary release to attend his nephew's wedding. The court ordered the release of Chandana on parole leave for a period on ten days and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5,000. The convict has been released on a parole, nearly a month after surrendering before the jail authorities in Godhra. This marks the second time a convict securing a parole after surrender. Earlier this month, the High Court granted parole to another convict, Pradipbhai Ramamlal Modiya for five days following the death of his father-in-law. Bilkis Bano Gang-Rape Case: Supreme Court Directs 11 Convicts To Surrender Within Two Weeks; Check Their Names Here.

Gujarat High Court Grants 10-Day Parole To Convict:

