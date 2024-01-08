In what can be seen as a notable judgement in the Bilkis Bano case, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts. The 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government in the case of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state. The Supreme Court bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the 11 convicts to surrender before jail authorities within two weeks. The 11 convicts who will go back to jail after the Supreme Court's decision include Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, Govindbhai Nai, Sailesh Chimanlal Bhatt, Jaswantbhai Chaturbhai Nai (Rawal), Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradip Ramanlal Modhhiya, Bakabhai Khimabhai Vahoniya, Rajubhai Babulal Soni, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt and Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana. SC on Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Quashes Gujarat Government's Remission Order, Directs 11 Convicts To Surrender Within Two Weeks.

Names of 11 Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case

