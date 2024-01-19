The Supreme Court has dismissed the applications filed by the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, who were seeking an extension of time to surrender before jail authorities. The deadline for the convicts to surrender is set to expire on January 21. Bilkis Bano Case: Rape Convicts Seek Four Weeks Extension of Time To Surrender, Supreme Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow.

Bilkis Bano Case

Supreme Court while dismissing the applications of convicts for an extension of time to surrender says that the reasons cited by them to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit. — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

