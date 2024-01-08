The Supreme Court on Monday, January 8, rejected the Gujarat government's order granting remission to the 11 convicts responsible for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 Godhra riots. The court firmly asserted that the State of Gujarat's exercise of power as a clear instance of usurpation of power and abuse of power. This decision aligns with the court's ruling that the petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the premature release of these convicts is maintainable. Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Holds Petition Against 11 Convicts Remission is Maintainable.

Supreme Court Rejects Gujarat Government’s Remission Order

Supreme Court strikes down the Gujarat government’s order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. Supreme Court says the exercise of power by the State of Gujarat is an instance of usurpation… pic.twitter.com/yMJlYr4IXD — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

